Melton RFC duo receive call-ups to England Fire Service squad

Two Melton Mowbray RFC players have fulfilled a dream - after being selected to play for the England Fire Service Rugby team.

Daniel Wake and Lee Miller have both received call-ups after impressing at a trials event last Tuesday.

“It’s a dream come true getting to represent England and pulling the red rose over your chest at any level,” Wake said on the club’s Instagram account.

“And doing this whilst playing for my boyhood club Melton makes it even more special.

“If any one wants to sponsor myself or Lee please get in touch.”