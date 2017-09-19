Melton RFC Colts withstand Oadby Wyggs fightback

Melton RFC Colts hung on to victory after surviving a second-half comeback from Oadby Wyggs at Burton Road.

The hosts started the match strongly with most of the half spent in the opposition territory as the forwards worked hard going through the phases to create good clean ball for the backs to work with.

William Garnett on the wing reaped the rewards of Melton’s first-half dominance by running in a hat-trick of tries, with Morgan Jones superbly converting all three attempts to give Melton a 21-0 lead at the break.

But Wyggs responded well to their half-time team talk by producing some excellent rugby, helped by some poor Melton tackling, as they scored three unanswered tries.

Jones steadied the Colts nerves by kicking three further points from a penalty awarded in front of the posts that was ultimately enough to secure A 24-15 win.

These were Melton’s only points in a scrappy second half which could have ended with a different result had the Oadby kicker had his eye in.

Oadby Wyggs have been drawn at home to Melton in the quarter-finals of the County Cup later in the season when Melton coaches will hope for more of the first half performance.