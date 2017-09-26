Melton RFC battle to bonus point in Paviors defeat

A late try gave Melton RFC First XV a deserved try bonus point and something to show for their trip to in-form Paviors.

Missed tackles allowed the home side a try after only two minutes, and an easy conversion gave the hosts an early 7-0 lead.

From the restart a fantastic effort from Circuit to catch the high ball nearly paid off, but was just knocked on.

But a solid scrum from the Melton pack brought a turnover, and quick ball from Rose found debutant Helliwell who released Brooks.

But he was stopped on the 22, and from the resulting maul, Melton were penalised for not rolling away and Paviors kicked the penalty to increase their lead.

The Paviors ranks were reduced by a yellow card when Allen was held back after the number eight sent a great chip through.

Helliwell kicked to touch for a five-metre lineout, but Melton lost the lineout and Pavs cleared their lines.

But Melton were rightly rewarded for their pressure after 25 minutes when great work from Rose at the back of several rucks finally released Gormley. He teed up captain Marcus Badham who found himself on the wing and dived over in the corner.

Helliwell pulled the conversion wide (10-5).

Almost from the restart Pavs were back on the front foot and crossed in the corner with a two-on-one to restore their 10-point lead at 15-5.

Gormley produced more fantastic work in the breakdown, but the referee deemed he was in at the side and pulled out the yellow card.

Pavs kicked to the corner and scored from the resulting lineout scored to establish a 20-5 half-time lead.

The second half opened with some hard hits from Sam Badham and Klay Radford, and fantastic backs moves as Helliwell settled well with slick passing to release the centre pair of Warwick and Radford.

But Melton were again penalised for an infringement, and after kicking for territory. Pavs scored from another catch and drive, capped by a great conversion for a 27-5 lead.

With the pressure mounting, Melton left themselves open on the right wing for an easy score (32-5).

Wakefield came on to add something different in the lineout and the change paid off with a great catch to release Gormley to dart through.

Helliwell’s well-struck conversion made it 32-12.

Melton upped the pressure, but a slight mix-up in midfield gave the hosts a breakaway converted try.

The impressive Marius was replaced in the pack by Christian, while Dennison also came on to add fresh legs.

The resulting pressure allowed White to run an interception score in the corner, capped by another well-struck Helliwell conversion.

But again, just as Melton were getting back into the game with plenty of momentum, a mistake gifted Paviors another try for a 44-19 lead.

With the clock ticking down, Melton pushed hard for the fourth try and a bonus point.

An with four minutes left, the ball was moved through the hands of the backs after a well-worked lineout for the impressive Helliwell to sidestep and chip through for Brooks who collected and ran in the final score.

Melton will look to regroup and build on the hard work and performance for Saturday’s home fixture with Peterborough (3pm kick-off).

Melton: Stone, S. Badham, Marius, M. Badham, Bugby, Crossland, Gormley, Allen, Rose, Helliwell, Circuit, Warwick, Radford, White, Brooks, Dennison, Wakefield, Christian.