First XV fight back to snatch crucial victory

Melton RFC bounced back from three straight league defeats by edging Peterborough in an entertaining Midlands One East clash.

The newly-promoted visitors arrived at Burton Road lying sixth in the table and on a run of three successive wins.

Leon Gormley on the charge EMN-170310-150916002

And it was they who had the better of the first 40 minutes, going in at half-time with a 17-13 advantage largely thanks to two tries from winger Mooki Tshepo-Olebile.

Melton were looking down the barrel when Peterborough went further in front with their bonus point try.

But Gareth Collins’ side came on strong in the final half-hour as the visitors wilted, and sealed the narrowest of victories with two further tries, the second arriving with just 10 minutes remaining.

The bonus-point win lifted Melton up a place to eighth in the standings as the league takes its first break of the season.

The First XV return to league action on Saturday, October 14 with a much-anticipated trip to Syston for the first league derby in almost a decade.