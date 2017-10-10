All-out attack helps Melton RFC Under 8s to Syston silverware

Melton RFC Under 8s travelled to the Dave Vamplew Festival at Syston RFC on Sunday with old scores to settle after being denied the title last year by the narrowest of margins.

Melton put out two teams and faced strong opposition from some of the most successful clubs in the region.

Melton U8s in action against hosts Syston EMN-171010-104547002

The Tigers, largely made up of newcomers taking part in their first festival, were impressive and improved with each game.

Some fantastic runs were coupled with ferocious tagging and the ball was turned over several times.

The Lions were eager to make up for last year’s near miss and went out in attack mode from the start, ploughing through the opposition to top one of the two leagues.

Under the guidance of coach Rutherford, they put on an impressive display of textbook tag rugby with newcomer Daynes fearless in open play and Beech turning on the pace to run in multiple tries.

Head coach Jenny Beech said: “I’m delighted for the kids today.

“They always play great rugby but sometimes the result just doesn’t go your way so to win today feels great.”

The teams are in action again on Sunday at home to local rivals Oakham.

* Melton RFC Under 8s are currently without a sponsor and in need of new kit.

If anyone would like to sponsor the team, call Jenny on 07814 544210.