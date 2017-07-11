Potter reignites Melton Mowbray CC challenge with 49-ball century

Melton Mowbray returned to winning ways in County League Division Three with a strong performance against Mountsorrel on Saturday.

Melton had first use of a great batting track, and Phil James started in typical form, finding regular boundaries and continued on his way to a well worked half-century.

Losing Carel Fourie and Humphries in quick succession brought Lee Freer to the crease who, with James, built a steady partnership until the latter fell for a very well-worked 80 off 64 balls.

But there was no respite for the Mountsorrel bowlers as Gary Potter came in and from his first shot, launched a typical punch through the offside.

The onslaught continued as Potter raced to his 50 and then brought up a fantastic century off only 49 balls before going on to finish unbeaten on 119.

Freer finished with a well-worked 84, bringing up his 50 with a well struck six back past the bowler as the home side posted a superb 315-4 from their 45 overs.

Melton’s attack began well as they prised out some early wickets,

Fourie finished with superb figures 5 for 19 of nine overs, while Mike Roberts chipped in with who wickets as Mountsorrel were finally bowled out for 139.

This brought a much-needed 30 points after a couple of tough weeks, as Melton remained in seventh place.

On Saturday, they return to the All England Ground to entertain Bardon Hill who are a place and 15 points higher in the table.

* Melton Seconds’ stuttering form continued with their third defeat in four matches at Fleckney Village.

Having set the pace in Division Nine East early in the season, the Second XI have now dropped to fourth.

The visitors were bowled out for 142 despite contributions from Mabbott (20), Middleton (25) and Thorpe (23).

The bowlers almost dragged Melton to an unlikely victory, but Fleckney, who move up to second, reached the line with two wickets in hand.