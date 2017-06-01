Olivia captains Leicestershire girls

Promising young cricketer Olivia Gilbertson made her debut as county captain last weekend when she led the Leicestershire Girls’ Under 13s side.

Olivia, whose brother Jamie also hopes to represent Leicestershire this summer, skippered the team in Sunday’s first league game of the season against Cumbria, despite still qualifying for the under 12s age group.

The match also featured a county debut for Melton’s Miriam Tyler.

They lost to a much older and more experienced side, but Olivia had a good day, getting the second-highest score after opening the batting, and was also the pick of the Leicestershire bowlers.

The Belvoir CC junior’s cricketing success follows on from a good football season with Derby County’s girls’ academy.

She has also just finished county netball training, and had to turn down the chance to play basketball with Leicester Riders because of a lack of spare time while she fits table tennis, badminton and athletics into a busy schedule.

Olivia also played a part in helping her Belvoir High School year group finish as county basketball champions, county netball runners-up and semi-finalists in football.

* Belvoir CC bowler Sophie Munroe, meanwhile, made a sensational debut for Nottinghamshire Women over the bank holiday weekend.

The 15-year-old right-arm seamer claimed extraordinary figures of 9 for 52 across two matches.

She began with a five-wicket haul on debut in a 45-run win against Middlesex, and then followed this with 4 for 28 after opening the bowling in a five-wicket victory over Berkshire.