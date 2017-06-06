Nick leads Stilton Striders home in county league

A small group of Stilton Striders joined 683 runners for the third leg of the Leicestershire Road Running Summer League.

The Swithland 6 is a very scenic one-lap course with a particularly challenging hilly last mile.

Nick Brown led the Striders men and grabbed a fine fifth age category place, and 59th overall, in 37min 31secs, just ahead of clubmate Alan Thompson (37.58) in 66th, and Darren Glover (38.17) in 75th.

David Hall was 10th vet across the line in 48.08, and Daniel Howley clocked 51.02.

Natalie Teece was seventh lady home in 39.32, followed by Julie Bass who was third vet in 44.25 to claim a much deserved gold standard time.

She was followed soon after by Michelle Farlow (45.10), Vicki Lowe (45.49), Abi Arnott (46.35), and Lou Houghton (47.48).

* Two Striders travelled north for the Liverpool Rock and Roll half and full marathon.

Live music kept the runners going around a challenging course which passed the Cavern Club, Penny Lane, Stanley Park, Anfield and Goodison Park.

Vicki Lowe completed the half-marathon in 1hr 42min 45secs, and Matthew Gayton did the full marathon in 3hr 17mins.