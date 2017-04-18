Young Melton bowlers win inaugural Midlands league

Up-and-coming Melton bowlers have been crowned champions of a new regional junior league.

The team from Melton Indoor Bowls Club travelled to Leicester for the final of the Midlands Under 25 Triples League, sponsored by Aero Bowls.

The trio of Ethan Giblett, Paul Warrington and Jordan Butcher lost only one game in the group section, and took on fellow group winners Northampton (Billie Swift, Connor Rollings and Kieran Rollings).

With nerves high, Melton drew first blood with an excellent conversion shot from Jordan with his last bowl of the end to take six shots, and from there on in, they never looked back.

Both teams continued to produce some excellent bowling for their travelling spectators with Northampton playing well.

But they were unfortunate to come up against a Melton team at their best who wrapped up a 24-12 win.

* Paul Warrington came close to adding another trophy to his collection when he finished runner-up at the Stamford Under 18s Open.

The 16-year-old was defeated 8-3 in the eight-end final by Adam Fuller, a 17-year-old Nottingham Academy student from the South Forest club.

Along the way, Warrington ended the unbeaten run of Josh McCarthy (14) who travelled more than 100 miles from Egham to take part, winning 12-4.