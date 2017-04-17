Young Melton bowler Isabelle set for regional finals

Promising young bowler Isabelle Pymm will be aiming to reach the finals of a national youth competition this weekend at her home club.

The 11-year-old will represent Melton Indoor Bowls Club when it hosts the English Bowls Youth Development Scheme (EBYDS) regional finals on Sunday.

Isabelle is relatively new to the sport, having joined the club’s junior section, but has come on leaps and bounds thanks to the coaching staff and has represented the club at various levels this season.

The national finals will also be held at Melton on Sunday, October 22.

They will be the third set of national finals played at the Leicester Road club this year following the EIBA and English Short Mat Bowling Association championships.