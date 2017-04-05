World title number 14 for Melton Thai boxing superstar Iman Barlow

Iman Barlow was at her dominant best as she claimed world title number 14 at the o2 in London on Saturday evening.

In a touching gesture, Iman dedicated the win to her friend Jordan Coe who died while training in Thailand.

Iman is rated among the worlds top pound-for-pound Thai boxers Picture: B&P Photography EMN-170404-145954002

“The fight was very special to me as I dedicated it to Jordan,” she said.

“He was only 20 years old so I wanted to make him proud.”

Swedish opponent Theresa Gunnerson stood between the Melton superstar and the Muay Thai Grand Prix title as Iman headlined another top show in the capital.

Both girls began cautiously until Iman struck the first telling blow, a front kick to the face of the Swede, and the contest burst into life, with both girls upping the tempo.

In the second round, the Leicestershire fighter used her fast hands to unsettle Gunnerson and make room for her strong kicks.

The Swede went to the clench to get away from the kicks, but Iman’s knees were too strong, turning her opponent before landing another heavy blow with the knee.

With Gunnerson looking finished in the fourth, the Melton Thai boxer stepped up another gear, battering her opponent with kicks and knees, but she hung on for the final round.

Gunnerson rallied and tried very hard to take the fight to the multiple world champion, but Iman was too strong and relentless.

Finally a knew to the face put Gunnerson on the canvas and the referee stepped in and counted out the Swede, confirming Iman as the MTGP world champion.

“I’m very happy to finally have the title,” she added. “It was great to be back fighting at the o2 again; I love being in London!”

Iman’s now must wait until July for her next bout when she jets off to Canada.

