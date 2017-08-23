Wilson crowned Melton Golf Club champion for fifth time

Mick Wilson rolled back the years to be crowned Melton Golf Club men’s champion for a fifth time - and 25 years after his first title.

The category one and two men played for the John Jackson Club Championship Trophy, while for the first time on the same day, the ladies competed for the Jol Calder Ladies Club Championship.

And the senior men, aged 55 and over, also played for the Chris Lawrence Senior Club Championship Trophy.

All three competitions were played for the best gross score over 36 holes on the same day.

After the first round of the men’s championship, defending champion Sam Pollard led the field with a round of 73, four shots clear of Wilson sitting, while Craig Hallam and Pete Poolan both sat in third spot after carding rounds of 80.

The afternoon round, with Pollard and Wilson last out, proved a nailbiter.

Pollard moved into a five-shot lead, but Wilson fought back spectacularly to win the second round by eight shots margin with a gross 76.

His combined gross score beat Pollard by four shots and was enough to add a fifth club crown, having won in 1992, 1995, 1996 and 2000.

The 55-year-old was thrilled to have won again 17 years after his last title, leaving a disappointed Pollard as runner-up and Craig Hallam a shot back in third with a combined 158.

Pete Poolan was crowned senior champion after bettering his morning score by two shots with a 78 for a combined 158 to finish four clear of runner-up John Harvey.

In the ladies’ championship, Leah Radford’s gross 84 gave her a clear lead by five shots from Nancy Denny’s 89 at the end of the morning round.

And her good form continued in the afternoon with an 82 to regain her title from 2016 champion Sue Hitchman.

Her combined 166 was well ahead of runner-up Denny (183) who won the best nett prize with 151 from Hitchman.

* The ladies played their divisional championships last week with Nancy Denny maintaining her good form to win the Silver Salver Bogey competition. She finished 2-down on the course, to pip runner-up Julia Brown (3-down).

The Bronze Division Salver went to Margaret Smale on countback from Chris Cook, both -3 on the course.

Lady captain Bettyne Norton made her golfing year by winning the Evans Bowl with a nett 76 from lady vice-captain Sandie Normanton (nett 78).

* Pete Poolan kept up his good form from the club championship on Saturday with a win in the August Monthly Medal which formed the 20th event in the Race to Woodhall Spa competition.

Gerry Stephens was runner-up on countback from Brendan Boyce, both with a nett 69. Ricki Curtis finished fifth with nett 70 on countback from Tom

Smith and Mick Wilson.

Twos sweep: David Poolan (x2), Brendan Boyce, Richard South, Nigel Blunt, Mezz Watchorn, Alan Brough.