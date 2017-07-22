Willa has high hopes of a place in the GB team

Three day eventer Willa Newton is in the mix for a possible place with the British team for the European Championships in Strzegom, Poland in August.

The 27-year-old from Stonesby is one of 13 riders named in the list from which the final team will be selected.

“It’s so exciting to be given a shout at making the British senior team for the first time at an international Championships,” said Willa.

Willa has been longlisted with her mount Caja 20.

She said: “I can’t thank her owners, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and my father, Joey Newton, enough for giving me this chance,”

The squad of six will be announced at the end of July, with the championships taking place from August 17-20.

Among the other riders named are Pippa Funnell with Filippo Friedenberg and her own Billy The Biz, Nicola Wilson with James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana, and Gerry and Mary Kemp and Janine Shewan’s One Two Many and Oliver Townend with Karyn Shuter and Angela Ballaghmor Class, and Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS.

Willa is now the sixth top British rider in the World Eventing rankings.