White heads Stoke Rochford GC challenge at Seniors Open

More than 130 players headed for Stoke Rochford GC for their rearranged Seniors Open Championship, postponed from May.

Over the previous 20 years Stoke have dominated the prizewinners’ lists, but this year seniors vice-captain Brian White was the only home player to pick up a prize.

He finished second in Group B to win the Ben Tyler Trophy for leading Stoke player,

Kanti Patel, of Leicestershire GC, was crowned the champion for 2017, and also the age group B winner with 39 points.

C. Harness (Old Nene, Ramsey) topped Group A with 38, and former Stoke member John Curtis, now of Stapleford Park, headed Group C.

Seniors captain Jim Price presented the prizes and congratulated Mike Dickinson who had the mammoth task of organising the competition twice.

Other prizewinners – Group A: 2 M. Hoyland (Lees Hall) 38pts, 3 F. Loomans (Mowsbury) 38. Group B: 2 Brian White 38pts, 3 C. Brown (Bourne) 38. Group C: 2 M. Sissons (Toft) 35pts, 3 J. White (Bourne).

* This busiest of weeks for the seniors, with two matches and the Seniors Open on consecutive days, ended with another away defeat.

After a 5-3 win at home to Luffenham Heath, Stoke could only manage two halved games and one win at Newark.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 5 LUFFENHAM HEATH 3

Scores: Jim Price/Ernie Armstrong halved; Mike Graves/David Hamilton won 3 and 1; Cliff Mills/Chris Woof halved; Barry Mitchell/Glyn Staines won 3 and 1; Tim Haward/Daryl Knight lost 2 and 1; Roger Nicholls/Mike Nixon lost 3 and 2; Ken Taylor/Roger Green won 5 and 4; Graham Manton/Brian Keightley won 3 and 2.

NEWARK SENIORS 6 STOKE ROCHFORD 2

Scores: Jim Price/Phil Hewes halved; Brian White/Ray Elsome lost 3 and 2; Ray Beal/Roger Green lost 2 and 1; Ken Taylor/Eddie Plant lost 4 and 3; Mike Dickinson/Greg Ewart halved; Mike Graves/Trevor Harvey lost 1-down; Tim Haward/Chris Woof lost 1-down; Stephen Major/Don Werner won 3 and 2.