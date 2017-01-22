Welch and Gillett reach area quarter-finals

Melton club bowler Les Gillett is three wins away from a return to the national indoor singles finals in April.

The world number 16 saw off Leicester’s Roger Cooper 21-13 to book his place in the area quarter-finals where he will take on Adam Hirons (Charnwood).

Don Welch in action on his march to the national over 60s semi-finals in Melton three years ago EMN-170118-144041002

The Melton Indoor Bowls Club member had to battle past Martyn Allsopp in round two, coming through 21-19, having opened with a 21-8 win over Liam English.

But clubmate and long-time pairs partner Chris Rodgers was on the wrong end of a 21-19 scoreline in round three as he went out to Joe Dawson (Barwell), the second round conqueror of Melton veteran Don Welch.

Dawson was also to prove Rodgers’ nemesis in the pairs, knocking out the Melton IBC pair 16-13 at the quarter-final stage.

The competition provided good experience for the Melton club’s emerging crop with Ethan Giblett and Lewis Parnell both making it to the second round after 21-17 and 21-12 victories.

Giblett went out to Hirons, while Parnell fell to Cooper.

* Melton’s hopes in the pairs now lie with Welch who is due to play Hirons in the quarter-finals after victories over Martyn Allsopp (17-10), Mick Clarke (15-12) and Andy Wiilkins (17-10).

Giblett reached round three before again coming unstuck against Hirons 19-15 in a tight match.

* The teams of Welch and Giblett both fell at the first hurdle in the men’s triples, while Melton’s involvement in the fours is also over after Chris Rodgers’ team went out 18-7 to Charnwood.

The national men’s and ladies’ championships take place at Melton IBC from Saturday, March 25 until Saturday, April 1.