Waltham point-to-point yard toasts national champion

Waltham-on-the-Wolds wonder horse Lough Inch was crowned champion point-to-pointer at the sport’s big annual awards bash last week.

Owner Lizzie Harris and trainer Tommy Morgan received the Connolly’s Red Mills Champion Horse at the 50th National Point-to-Point Awards after a phenomenal season.

The 10-year-old bay gelding chalked up eight wins on the point-to-point circuit last season and has a particularly impressive road record at ‘home’ track Garthorpe.

Morgan enjoyed a fine season in his own right, with 11 wins overall, placing him fourth in the national leading trainer (seven or fewer horses) standings.

The new season is set to get under way this weekend in Devon, with the first of five Garthorpe meets pencilled in for February 25.