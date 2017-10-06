Vale of Belvoir’s ‘Brownlee brother’ hits form at triathlon world championships

Rob Hipkin rose to the occasion when he earned fantastic top 10 finish at the Triathlon Age Group World Championships in Rotterdam.

Competing in the 55 to 59 age group, the 55-year-old from Hose finished in seventh place against the best age groupers from across the world.

He completed the 750 metre swim in 12min 48secs and then cycled a 20km course in 35.33.

Cheered on by his brother and training partner Mike, he then finished off with an impressive 19.08 split for the 5km run.

His aggregate time of 1hr 13min 43secs, including transitions, saw him finish second Brit in his class.

Like the Olympic and world champion Brownlee brothers, Rob and Mike regularly compete together in triathlons, and are regulars at Melton parkrun.

But this was the first time in a 15-year career that Rob had qualified for the global event.

“He did pretty well, the 5km split was pretty good on its own,” said Mike.

“We are always training together; we’re the original Brownlee brothers.”