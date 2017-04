Belvoir Vale Bowls Club are inviting new recruits of all ages and abilities to try the outdoor game ahead of their new season.

The Hose-based club are holding their annual open day at 2.30pm on Saturday and everyone, no previous experience necessary, is welcome.

For more details, visit the club website at www.belvoirvalebowlsclub.org.uk or call Lawrie on (01664) 812592.