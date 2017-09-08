Trio give new club a bright start

Newly-formed Long Clawson Velo Club competed in their first event this weekend - the GB Mixed Relays in Nottingham.

The club was pleased to secure second place after a tough race in the hotly contested event.

The race was split into three disciplines - swim, bike and run - with Jamie Buxton on the swim leg for Long Clawson, Chris Foster on the bike leg and the third team member, Chris Southam, bringing them home in the run.

Chris did so in style, setting a course record for the fastest mile with a time of 5mins 24secs.

The official launch of the Long Clawson Velo Club will take place on Sunday at the Crown & Plough, Long Clawson.

Full details can be found on the Facebook page - Long Clawson Velo Club.