Three-medal haul for Jarvis at national summer games

At the Special Olympics GB national summer games held in Sheffield last month, table tennis player Jeffrey Jarvis picked up three medals.

He won silver in the men’s singles, only just being beaten to the gold by Patrick Cox from Leicester, and silver in the mixed doubles with partner Jacqueline Smith from Chelmsford.

But he capped those performances with a gold medal in the men’s doubles with partner Patrick Cox from Leicester.

An open competition was held in memory of Jeffrey’s mum Beryl Jarvis, who passed away last year. That event was won by Simon Green of Leicester. The trophies were presented by Jeffrey.