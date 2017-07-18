Tennis teams topping their tables

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s league teams kept up their quest for the titles with both men’s and ladies’ teams gaining successes.

The ladies’ first team travelled to Lutterworth firsts and returned with a 6-3 win.

The results keeps them firmly at the top of Division Two.

Corinne Blythe and Jess Gadsby collected three wins, Georgene Ashmore and Sibella Chew took two wins and Ellie Jenkins and Alison Stone won one.

Results: C. Blythe & J. Gadsby 9-2, 9-3, 9-1; G. Ashmore & S.Chew 8-9, 9-1, 9-4; E. Jenkins & A. Stone 8-9, 4-9, 9-6.

The men’s first team travelled to Roundhill and notched an 8-1 win to match their lady counterparts and remain top of the league.

Ben Mactaggart and Justin Horobin and Ryan Pamar and Ollie Aley collected maximums and Luke Smith and Sean O’Regan weighed in with two wins.

Results: B. Mactaggart & J. Horobin 9-1, 9-0, 9-0; R. Parmar & O. Aley 9-0, 9-0, 9-3; L. Smith & S. O’Regan 8-9, 9-7, 9-0.

The men’s veterans travelled to Charnwood seconds and sthey are till searching for their first win as the home side proved too strong and ran out 8-0 winners, despite a promising debut by Stuart Mullard, who partnered skipper Nigel Haynes.

Results: N. Haynes & Stuart Mullard 0-6, 3-6, 5-7, 2-6; M. Stone & P. Lovegrove 0-6, 3-6, 2-6, 0-6.

The ladies’ veteran team entertained David Lloyd seconds and went down by a 6-3 scoreline with Jill Woods and Sarah Medcalf collecting two wins and Alison Stone and Jo Anderson collecting one set.

Results: J. Woods & S. Medcalf 6-2, 6-4,2-6.4-6; A. Stone & J. Anderson 2-6, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Off the court, club chairman Nigel Haynes was delighted to announce that plans for a clubhouse cabin have been approved by the borough council so the club are hoping to have this in place sometime in August .