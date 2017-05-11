Teams are off to a flier

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club got off to a flier when the new Summer Doubles League season got underway this week.

Both the men’s and ladies’ teams made it a winning start.

The men’s firsts hosted the club’s first match at their new Sports Village courts against Leicestershire D.

The team ran out comfortable 9-0 winners as Luke Smith & Jonathan Sturmey won 9-4, 9-4, 9-2, Ben MacTaggart & Dan Blackburn won 9-0, 9-1, 9-4 and Justin Horobin & Tom Ellis won 9-1, 9-7, 9-2.

The ladies’ firsts entertained Hinckley Town, and also notched a comfortable 9-0 home victory.

Charlie Griffin & Emma Tootell won 9-1, 9-0, 9-1, Di Burdett & Amelia Coltman won 9-4, 9-2 and 9-1 and Jess Gadsby & Georgene Asmore won 9-7, 9-1, 9-2.

The men’s second team travelled to Sileby Firsts for their first league match with a team including three teenagers, Jake Beagle making his debut in the county leagues and Jason Wheatley making a return to competitive tennis after a lay-off due to injury.

The team adapted well to their new pairings and ran out 6-3 winners with Justin Horobin and Jake Beagle taking all three rubbers (9-0, 9-1, 9-2), Jason Wheatley and Ollie Aley collecting two wins (4-9, 9-3, 9-3) and brothers Sam and Tom Dryell collecting one win (7-9, 4-9, 9-2).

The ladies second team rounded off a clean sweep in the league matches when they travelled to Houghton Firsts and turned in a fine performance to run out 8-1 winners.

Making a welcome return to match tennis after a long lay off, Ellie Jenkins teamed up with Alison Stone to take three rubbers (9-8, 9-6, 9-4), along with skipper Nicky Kennedy & Carol Gilchrist, who also took a maximum (9-0, 9-1, 9-2). Jill Woods & Emily Harrison lost 9-6 before winning 9-4 and 9-8.

The men’s Aegon eam kept up their winning ways in a really tight match at Market Harborough, running out 8-4 winners to retain their unbeaten tag.

Justin Horobin and Ollie Aley lost in their singles before Neil Johnson and Jonathan Sturmey hit back to level the match. The deciding doubles proved close affairs, with both Melton pairs coming out on top in third-set tie-breaks.

The club’s junior 12 and under Aegon team kept up the winning sequence when they entertained Hinckley and ran out 6-0 winners, thanks to victories for Ben Greening, Adam Thornley, Billy Drewe and Thomas Studdert-Kennedy.