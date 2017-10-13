Sysonby Acres all set for UK FootGolf national finals day

Some of the country’s finest FootGolf exponents will head to Melton on Sunday when the town hosts the sport’s national finals.

Sysonby Acres will stage the first-ever UK FootGolf Club League National Finals Day, with teams set to practice at the Asfordby Road facility on Saturday.

Sysonby Acres manager Toby Heaver with Melton Town Estate senior townwarden Dinah Hickling (left) and feoffee Sue Bailey EMN-171010-132244002

A total of 14 qualifiers were held throughout England, Scotland and Wales, with the best making it through to the big finale in Melton.

The leisure park, run by Melton Town Estate, also houses an 18-hole par three course as well as a camping and caravan site, and two years ago opened the FootGolf course as one of only three in the county.

Manager Toby Heaver said: “The day is a massive coup for us as the competition allows people to know what we are trying to achieve here which is to grow FootGolf as a sport alongside our facility.

“We are trying to grow our facility to be one of the leading courses in the UK so this event will show people our aims towards Sysonby Acres and will hopefully see an increase in footfall for all parts.”