Suzuki Swift up for grabs at Melton Lions Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Golfers are busy cleaning their clubs and perfecting their swing in time for one of the biggest charity golf competitions in the county.

The Melton Lions’ Annual Charity Golf Tournament – played as a betterball stableford pairs - takes place on Sunday, August 20 at Melton Golf Club when players from around the area will compete for one of the best prize tables in Leicestershire.

Major hole-in-one prizes on offer this year include the newly-arrived Suzuki Swift and money prizes ranging from £1,500 to £250.

For more than two decades the event has been one of the Lions’ most important money-spinners, traditionally raising around £8,000, with all proceeds spent on local disadvantaged children and young people.

Golfers from all over the region can join Melton players to compete.

To enter, call the Melton Golf Club office on (01664) 562118 to book a tee time for a £15 fee.

Prizes are awarded for three handicap sections from first place to fifth in each section, and for nearest-the-pin on all par three holes, as well as longest drive, best ladies, and putting.

At the conclusion of the tournament a big charity auction will be held with lots including a fourball at the Royal Norwich Golf Club, a family experience at the Shard in London, a holiday cottage in France, and a glider trip with Buckminster Flying Club.