Summer series win for Middy’s Haywood

Have your say

Lake View Fishery

Steve Haywood won the Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series match at Lake View Fisheries.

On Canal Lake he was victorious from peg 24 last Wednesday.

Results: 1 Steve Haywood (MIDDY) Leics, 105-04-00, peg 24, 2 Andy Searle (LVS) Leics, 71-04-00, peg 7, 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) Leics, 62-00-00, peg 5, 4 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) Leics, 52-08-00, peg 13, 5 Phil Hill (LVS) Derby, 51-01-00, peg 9 - qualified for two-day final.

Saturday’s qualifier was won by Steve Hoult.

Results: 1 Steve Hoult, Toton, 120-07-00, peg 8, Lagoon, 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) Leics, 77-04-00, peg 20, River, 3 Steven Pretty (LVS) Grantham, 74-08-00, peg 23, Lagoon - qualified for final, 4 Andy Searle (LVS) Leics, 66-02-00, peg 10, Lagoon, 5 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) Leics, 59-01-00, peg 12, River.

Sunday’s Open match was won by Danny Higgins on the Canal Lake.

Results: 1 Danny Higgins (Matrix/Dynamite/Trentman) Notts, 76-08-00, peg 21, 2 Doug Jackson, Tuxford, 71-13-00, peg 15, 3 Keith Daws (LVS) Kirby in Ashfield, 62-00-00, peg 11, 4 Bronson Arme (LVS) Notts, 59-13-00, peg 19, 5 Steve Haywood(MIDDY)Leics, 53-01-00, peg 3.

Lake View Veterans

Weights were well down on both Lagoon and Marina last Wednesday, with fish initially not feeding.

Most anglers did start to catch towards the end of the match and, once again, Keith Daws was the overall winner from Lagoon peg 5.

Fishing pellet over ground bait down the margins, Keith ended with 58lbs.

Opposite on peg 25 it was Cliff Alcock, who thought he had enough to win but was short with 45lbs for second.

Chris Shore came in third from peg 10 with 40lbs.

On Marina it was a similar story and Martin Quilter was surprised his catch of 42lbs, taken on maggot from peg 17, was enough to win the lake.

Dave Farrell came in second from peg 12 with 36lbs, taken mostly in the second half of the match, and Roger Holmes was third with 32lbs from peg 22.

On Saturday, Canal proved to be patchy with Steve Ward on peg 9 showing the rest the way with a 64lbs bag, taken on pellet across to the island.

Some way behind was Roy Toulon on peg 13, again using pellet.

But he could only manage 36lbs.

Third overall was Brian Nichols with 33lbs and Pete Sisson was fourth with 28lbs.

The rest struggled to beat the 20lbs mark.

Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers

Last Thursday’s evening match saw Paul Clifton score his fourth win of the Evening Series.

He now looks odds on to take the overall title.

Drawn on peg 5, he caught most of his fish on method feeder, plus a few on the pole in the margins for 29lb 2oz.

Second was Mike Smith on 9, fishing corn in the margins for an all carp weight of 20lb 12oz.

Paul Turner took third with 17lb 6oz from peg 22, with Karl Nickolson, on 20, fourth with 16lb 1oz.

Saturday’s match saw Paul Turner improve on his Thursday evening placing by winning.

Drawn on peg 16, he netted a few early fish before a long quiet spell, finally finding the fish feeding in the margins to finish with 31lb 15oz.

Les Lovett was runner-up with 16lb 9oz from peg 1.

Junior angler Chris Randall was third with 13lb 4oz from 24, with Rod Hubbard on 12 taking fourth with 10lb 12oz on the pole.

Holwell Angling Club

Paul Turner won Holwell AC’s match last Wednesday night at the Rezzy.

Results: 1 Paul Turner 46-5 (peg 25), 2 Rob Ellis 20-5 (peg 5), 3 M. Sanders 17-10 (peg 19), 4 Ian Sampson 12-15 (peg 35).

Notice to all Holwell AC members, the Peatling Parva match on August 20th is going to be a 8.45am draw and you need to book in for the match, names to Paul Turner, Gary Seymour or Tony Webb.