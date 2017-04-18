Sue and Simon net Hamilton Tennis Club honours

Hamilton Tennis Club held one of their regular club night tournaments and were blessed with perfect conditions.

Sue Harrison and Simon Blake ran out winners after a round-robin format with Davina Adams and James Greenberry as runners-up.

On the match front, the Hamilton ladies’ super vets team of Lesley Greaves, Christine Stanley, Chris Stevens and Wendy Farnsworth lost an enjoyable match against Rothley Ivanhoe 5-3 with Lesley and Christine winning three sets.

The men’s super vets team of Doug Hacking, Steve Thompson, Selwyn Carter and Edwin Shufflebotham lost 7-1 to a strong Leicestershire B team with Doug and Steve taking the consolation set.