Stormy setting for Greetham Valley’s new captains

On New Year’s Day the incoming captains held their traditional drive-in on the 10th tee at Greetham Valley.

In wet conditions, 2017 club captain James Ablett, ladies’ captain Annie McCulloch together with junior and senior skippers Harry Sargood and John Morfee all took their drives in driving rain and a bitter wind to begin their year in office.

Also participating on the 10th tee under the gaze of many members, outgoing captains Michael Fish, Susie Ellis, Tom Haynes and Mel Clark played their shots, cheered on by their supporters.

Following the drive-in, members started a shotgun nine-hole stableford competition, but this was eventually abandoned because of the weather after six holes.

* The final competition of 2016 saw members grab some fresh air last Tuesday with a three-ball mixed team stableford competition.

The field was smaller than usual, but there was a win for the team of Fred Want, Kian Pearce and Mick Hunt with a score of 109 points.

Second place went to Lisa Whenham-Bossy, playing with Graham Smith and Shaun Denholm, with 105.