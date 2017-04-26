Stoke Rochford seniors earn fine half at Greetham

Stoke Rochford seniors opened their match season with a visit to Greetham Valley where they halved the match.

It was the first time they had avoided defeat at Greetham since 2011 to give seniors captain Jim Price a good start to his year.

GREETHAM VALLEY SENIORS 4

STOKE ROCHFORD 4

Scores: Jim Price/Brian Ayto lost 6 and 5; Brian White/Don Werner won 2 and 1; Phil White/John Wright won 4 and 3; Barry Coop/Brian Keightley won 4 and 3; Stephen Major/Mick Rance halved; Mike Graves/Mike Dickinson lost 6 and 5; Ernie Armstrong/Mike Nixon halved; Mike Thornton/Glyn Staines lost 4 and 3.

* Stoke’s ladies competed in their relevant handicap trophy competition on Saturday.

The Silver Rose for 0-20 handicaps was won by Joan Lennard with a score of nett 70, while the Marlow Midway (21-28 handicaps) went to Elaine Kirby with a nett 79.

The Leverett Cup for 29-36 handicappers was won by Hattie Dow with a fantastic 46 points.

In the last month, Hattie has reduced her handicap from 36 to 25.

Medal results (April 1): 1 Phillippa Smith nett 72, 2 Joan Lennard nett 72, 3 Pauline Haggerty nett 73.

(April 19): 1 Sue Booth nett 70, 2 Joan Lennard nett 70, 3 Marion Carvath nett 71.

* The lady captain’s team won the challenge match against the vice-captain three-and-a-half to two-and-a-half.

The league match against Lincoln was halved, and the first friendly match of the season, at home to Sleaford, finished with a 3-1 win to Stoke Rochford.