Stoke Rochford’s Mixed Team secure 5-1 victory against Rutland

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s Mixed Team secured a 5-1 home win against Rutland County.

In a cold wind, six pairs took part in a battle for success with two matches resulting in halves.

Results: Jim & Mags McArthur won 5&4, David & Carol Hamilton halved, Brian & Jane White halved, Graham Manton & Jackie Witten won 1 up, Richard Leverett & Sue Bellingall won 4&3, Ken Taylor & Joan Lennard won 6&4.

Scraptoft Seniors 4 Stoke Rochford Seniors 4: Jim Price & Eddie Plant won 1 up, Brian Keightley & John Batty won 4&2, Alan Jessop lost 2&1, Trevor Harvey & Glyn Staines won 1 up, Stephen Major & Cliff Mills won 2 up, Greg Ewart & Tim Haward lost 3&2, Mick Rance & Roger Green lost 5&3, Mike Nixon & Phil Hewes lost 1 down.