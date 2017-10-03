Stoke Rochford golf: Seniors maintain unbeaten home record

Stoke Rochford GC seniors overcame local rivals Belton Park in a thrilling match which went right down to the wire.

Belton Park Seniors had been the last team to win at Stoke Rochford when they took the corresponding match in 2016.

With the match level at three-and-a-half each after seven games, a convincing 3 and 2 victory by the eighth pair of Barry Gaunt and Glyn Staines was enough to clinch the win and mean.

It preserves Stoke’s unbeaten record at home this season with one match to play.

Belton Park, meanwhile, may not have too long to wait to exact revenge with the teams due to meet again at Belton this week.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 4.5

BELTON PARK SENIORS 3.5

Scores: Jim Price/John Batty lost 7 and 5; Ray Beal/Mike Thornton won 4 and 3; Mike Nixon/Greg Ewart won 2 and 1; Ken Taylor/Barry Coop lost 3 and 1;

Brian Keightley/Don Werner won 6 and 4; Graham Manton/Ernie Armstrong halved; John Wright/Cliff Mills lost 2-down; Barry Gaunt/Glyn Staines won 3 and 2.