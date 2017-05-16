Stoke Rochford Golf: Seniors maintain fine away form

Another hard-fought away fixture for Stoke Rochford seniors resulted in a halved match.

None of the eight games finished before the 17th hole as Stoke maintained their best start to an away season since 2004 with only one defeat in the first four matches.

LUFFENHAM HEATH SENIORS 4 STOKE ROCHFORD 4

Scores: Jim Price/Phil White won 1-up; Brian White/Mick Rance won 2 and 1; David Hamilton/Chris Woof won 2 and 1; Trevor Harvey/Barry Mitchell lost 1-down; Brian Ayto/Ray Elsome won 2-up; Mike Graves/Eddie Plant lost 2 and 1; Adrian Stannard/Brian Keightley lost 1-down; Mike Thornton/Ernie Armstrong lost 3 and 1.

* Scoring was excellent as Stoke seniors played round two of their Summer Trophy competition.

Phil Hewes won with 44 points on countback from second-placed Ken Taylor, while Tom Keegan was third with 40 points on countback from Brian White in fourth.

The competition was also marked by two holes-in-one for Roger Nicholls and Peter Gill who aced the 17th hole.

With the best three rounds from six to count, Tom Keegan is setting the pace with an aggregate 81 points ahead of second-placed Phil Hewes on 79 and Dave Wilkins in third with 76.