Stoke Rochford Golf: Hewes holds off captain’s charge to lift trophy

Phil Hewes secured the Seniors Trophy at Stoke Rochford after narrowly surviving a late charge in the final round last week.

The seniors play six monthly stableford rounds with the best three aggregated to count towards the trophy.

Phil accumulated 113 points to top the standings by just one point from captain Jim Price who charged up the leaderboard in the last round to finish runner-up.

Roger Green won last Wednesday’s final round, a midweek stableford with a great score of 39 points in very windy conditions.

* Stoke’s inaugural match against Birstall did not provide the desired results, but provides the club with another great venue to play.

BIRSTALL 5 STOKE ROCHFORD 3

Scores: Jim Price/Adrian Stannard lost 4 and 3; Chris Woof/Graham Manton lost 2 and 1; Tim Haward/Mike Nixon won 2 and 1; Mike Dickinson/Barry Gaunt lost 1-down; Ken Taylor/Eddie Malloy won 2 and 1; Stephen Major/Ray Beal lost 3 and 1; David Hamilton/Barry Coop won 1-up; Mike Thornton/Ray Elsome lost 4 and 3.

* The weather proved wet and windy as Stoke hosted Lincoln Torksey, but the team played well to achieve another tight win.

Stoke’s best pairing of Steve Major and Roger Nicholls came home successfully 5 and 4.

STOKE ROCHFORD 4.5 LINCOLN TORKSEY 3.5

Scores: Jim Price/Barry Mitchell halved; Tim Haward/Phil White lost 3 and 2; Brian Ayto/Trevor Harvey lost 2 and 1; Brian Keightley/Mike Thornton won 3 and 1; Stephen Major/Roger Nicholls won 5 and 4; Ernie Armstrong/David Hamilton won 4 and 3; Mike Dickinson/Graham Manton won 3 and 1; Mike Graves/Roger Green lost 3 and 2.