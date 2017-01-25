Stoke Rochford Golf Club: White takes over as seniors captain

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors’ annual meeting was well attended and heard outgoing captain Graham Manton report on another successful and enjoyable year.

His final duties were to present his Captain’s Cup to Tim Haward for all of his dedicated work and help, and to present the traditional sweater to the newly-elected seniors captain Jim Price.

Brian White was elected as the new vice-captain.

After the meeting most stayed and played a round of their Winter Warmers series which was a Scotch Foursomes, a new format for the Stoke golfers.

The winners with 38 points were Phil White and Greg Ewart, just a point ahead of runners-up Brian Nightingale and Colin Howett.

There was a tie for third place when countback could not split the cards of Graham Manton and Mike Nixon, and Brian White with John Wright, both having carded a 36-point total.

The overall lead in the Winter Warmers series remains with David Hamilton who has 31 points.

Brian White is five points back in second place, a single point ahead of a chasing trio.