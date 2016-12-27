Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Varley claims Walker Cup

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors’ section held their annual Christmas competition played as a traditional individual stableford, using two clubs and a putter.

The winning score was 35 points from Philip Varley, edging Ray Elsome into second place by a single point.

Tony Walker, donor of the winner’s trophy, presented the ‘Walker Cup’ to Philip.

Club captain Jeff Purdy was a further point adrift in third place with 33 points on countback.

A buffet lunch was followed by the annual presentation of prizes and trophies won during the summer, as well as a prize draw.

The overall lead in the Winter Warmers series going into the new year is held by David Hamilton with 24 points.

Phil Hewes has moved up into joint second place, equal with Brian White, with 21 points.