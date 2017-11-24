Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Rawsons take lion’s share of junior prizes

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club held a presentation evening for their juniors.

Six indoor putting games were ferociously fought for by both juniors and adults with play-offs following, and once the winners were established the presentations by club captain Martin Harvey began.

Ben and Roger Rawson won the Thistle Cup from runners-up Charlie Aspden and Avis Griffin, while the Goldsborough Bowl went to Jack and Roger Rawson who pipped Josh and Gavin Green into second place.

The individual Imp Trophy was won by Charlie Aspden, and the runner-up was Hattie Dow.

The captain’s presentation evening’s eclectic winners were Josh Green and Anna Yelland.

Summer eclectic winners were Ben Rawson (scratch), Ollie Brewill (nett) and Jack Rawson (higher handicapper).

The most improved player of the year award went to Jack Rawson.