Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Hewes heads Seniors Trophy standings

In the fourth of the six-round Stoke Rochford Seniors Trophy competition, seniors captain Jim Price was the clear winner with 42 points.

Clive Breedon was second, four points adrift, while third place went to Mick Rance with 38.

With the aggregate of the best three from six rounds to count, Phil Hewes has established a handy lead in the overall standings with 113 points, from Tom Keegan (110) and Mick Rance and Alex Whitelaw who both have 108.

* On a sunny summer’s day Stoke seniors maintained their 100 per cent home record of nine wins with a resounding victory against Market Harborough.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 6.5 MARKET HARBOROUGH 1.5

Scores: Jim Price/Charles Donnison won 2-up; Tim Haward/Steve Major won 6 and 5; Ken Taylor/Roger Nicholls lost 2 and 1; John Wright/Barry Coop won 4 and 3; Graham Manton and Mike Thornton won 2-up; Brian Ayto/Phil Hewes won 2 and 1; Greg Ewart/Glyn Staines halved; Mike Dickinson/Roger Green won 1-up.