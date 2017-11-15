Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Ewart closes on seniors series leader

The latest seniors winter warmer competition at Stoke Rochford Golf Club was a Texas scramble.

With 51 seniors playing, the first two groups out on the course in the early morning each returned the same nett score and could only be split by countback over the last six holes.

Ron Kent, Alan Church and John Martindale came out on top with a score of 66 (nett 60.2) from runners-up Brian Nightingale, Brian Ayto and Mike Thornton with 68 (nett 60.2).

John Booth, Greg Ewart and Ray Elsome were the last group out on course and went close with 68 net 61.0 for third place.

The overall leader after four rounds is Brian Keightley with 12 points, one point ahead of both Greg Ewart and Ron Kent.