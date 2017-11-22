Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Ewart and Hamilton share series lead

The latest seniors Winter Warmer competition attracted 50 players to Stoke Rochford Golf Club to play a 1-2-3 stableford.

The best single score of three counted on the first six holes, the best two from three on the middle six, and all three on holes 13 to 18.

Les Cooper, Roger Green and Alex Whitelaw finished well out in front with 77 points, four clear of runners-up Keith Eddy, David Hamilton and Richard Leverett.

Ray Elsome, Greg Ewart and Barrie Mitchell completed the top three a further point back with 72.

After five rounds, Greg Ewart and David Hamilton are tied for the overall lead with 14 points, while Brian Keightley, Ron Kent, Mike Nixon and Alex Whitelaw are all just two back.