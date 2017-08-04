Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Cottingham pair win centenary open

Stoke Rochford Golf Club hosted its Centenary Summer Pairs Open late last month which was won by Cottingham Park pair S. Holiday and J. Wagland with an impressive haul of 48 points.

Stoke Rochford golfer J. Purdy and R. Johns (Aspley Guise Woburn) finished three points back in second, while the next three pairs had to be separated by countback after all posted 43 points.

G. Skerritt (Stoke Rochford) and D. Hamilton-Palmer (Greetham Valley) were third on a better back six from M. Angel (Stoke Rochford) and A. Crane (Birstall) in fourth, and fifth-placed Stoke pair J. Lemmon and S. Lemmon.

Nearest-the-pin prizes were sponsored by Virtu Honda of Grantham, who offered use of any Honda car for a weekend.

John Wagland (Cottingham Park) was nearest on the third and donated his prize to the captain’s charity to be auctioned off later in the year, while Steve Shepherd (Lincoln) took the prize on the 12th.

Stoke Rochford GC would like to thank all competitors for their support.