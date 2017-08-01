Stoke Rochford GC: Seniors return empty-handed

Have your say

Stoke Rochford GC seniors came away from Lincoln with a rare and creditable draw after a nail-biting wait for the final pair of Tim Haward and Barry Mitchell who achieved the required half.

Stoke seniors then made their first-ever visit to Cotgrave on a very wet day.

The result brought a reverse of the scoreline in the match at Stoke Rochford earlier in the year as the visitors were beaten 6-2.

LINCOLN GC SENIORS 4 STOKE ROCHFORD 4

Scores: Graham Manton/Trevor Harvey won 2 and 1; Glyn Staines/Don Werner won 2 and 1; Ernie Armstrong/Brian Ayto halved; Barry Coop/Charles Donnison lost 5 and 4; John Wright/Phil Hewes lost 5 and 3; Stephen Major/Mike Graves won 3 and 1; Ray Elsome/Greg Ewart lost 6 and 5; Barry Mitchell/Tim Haward halved.

THE NOTTINGHAMSHIRE SENIORS 6 STOKE ROCHFORD 2

Scores: Jim Price/Mike Graves lost 2 and 1; Brian White/Barry Gaunt won 6 and 4; David Hamilton/Chris Woof lost 3 and 1; Ray Elsome/Brian Keightley won 4 and 3; Alan Jessop/Tim Haward lost 4-down; Roger Green/Cliff Mills lost 4 and 3; John Wright/John Batty lost 9 and 7; Ray Beal/Mike Nixon lost 5 and 4.