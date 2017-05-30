Stoke Rochford GC seniors maintain winning form

Stoke Rochford GC seniors came through to win a match which could so easily have gone the other way.

Seven of the eight matches against the Nottinghamshire were decided on the 18th green with four of them halved as Stoke won 6-2.

A hard-fought match against Peterborough Milton then resulted in a slender victory to maintain Stoke’s excellent start to the match season with just one defeat.

At the heart of this is seniors’ captain Jim Price who has gone unbeaten in six matches since losing the opener at Greetham Valley.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 6 THE NOTTINGHAMSHIRE 2

Scores: Jim Price/Don Werner won 2-up; John Wright/Cliff Mills won 1-up; Barry Mitchell/Mike Thornton halved; Tim Haward/Alan Jessop halved; Ray Beal/Mike Nixon won 1-up; Ernie Armstrong/Barry Gaunt won 3 and 2; Glyn Staines/John Batty halved; Ray Elsome/Roger Nicholls halved.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 4.5 PETERBOROUGH MILTON 3.5

Scores: Jim Price/Roger Green halved; Ray Beal/Graham Manton won 5 and 4; Barry Mitchell/Mike Graves lost 1-down; Brian Keightley/Tim Haward won 2 and 1; Eddie Plant/Phil Hewes won 4 and 3; Ernie Armstrong/Eddie Malloy lost 1-down; Mike Dickinson/Roger Nicholls lost 3 and 2; Stephen Major/Cliff Mills won 4 and 3.