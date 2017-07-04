Stoke Rochford GC seniors extend fine home record

Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors continued their fine home form with two wins in a week.

They opened with a convincing win against Blankney with only the captain’s game reaching the last green.

There were big wins, with Phil White and Barry Gaunt’s 8 and 6 victory surpassed by Greg Ewart and Tim Haward (8 and 7), the largest margin of the season.

The inaugural fixture against Beeston Fields was played on the wettest of days.

Beeston brought a strong team and gave shots in every game except the first, but the hosts secured a narrow win.

STOKE ROCHFORD 7 BLANKNEY 1

Scores: Jim Price/Ken Taylor won 2-up; John Wright/Ray Beal won 5 and 4; Trevor Harvey/Don Werner won 2 and 1; Mike Graves/Alan Jessop lost 3 and 2; Mike Dickinson/Roger Nicholls won 3 and 2; Roger Green/Cliff Mills won 3 and 2; Phil White/Barry Gaunt won 8 and 6; Greg Ewart/Tim Haward won 8 and 7.

STOKE ROCHFORD 4.5 BEESTON GIELDS 3.5

Scores: Jim Price/Greg Ewart won 4 and 3; Brian White/Phil Hewes won 2 and 1; Phil White/David Hamilton won 2 and 1; Chris Woof/Tim Haward lost 2 and 1; Brian Keightley/Mike Nixon halved; Stephen Major/Mick Rance won 2 and 1; Mike Dickinson/Glyn Staines lost 5 and 4; Eddie Plant/Cliff Mills lost 6 and 5.