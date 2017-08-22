Stoke Rochford GC: Away day serves up stern test

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors captain Jim Price took 39 seniors on their annual away day to Hinckley Golf Club which proved a stern challenge for most.

Playing an am-am format in teams of four, Ron Kent, Mike Heath, Steve Ward and Roger Nicholls were the clear winners with 88 points.

Runners-up Gary Skerritt, Trevor Harvey, Alan Jessop and Barry Gaunt finished four points back, and Mike Dickinson, Don Clements, John Helstrip and Cliff Mills were third with 82.

Captain Jim won the nearest-the-pin prize on the third hole and Steve Ward took the other on the 12th.

* Stoke seniors’ unbeaten home run stretched to 11 matches after a comfortable win over Stanton-on-the-Wolds.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 5.5 STANTON-ON-THE-WOLDS 2.5

Scores: Jim Price/Ray Elsome lost 1-down; John Wright/Ray Beal won 5 and 4; Mike Thornton/Glyn Staines won 2-up; Phil Hewes/Ernie Armstrong won 4 and 3; Greg Ewart/Barry Mitchell won 5 and 4; Mike Dickinson/Tim Haward halved; Mike Graves/Graham Manton lost 2-down; Roger Nicholls/Brian Ayto won 2-up.