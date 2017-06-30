Stathern Primary School defend coutny cycling title

Budding young cyclists helped Stathern Primary School to become county champions for the second year running.

The Vale school represented Melton and Belvoir at the School Games Super-Series Final last Tuesday, and ahead of the all-important Summer Championships, Stathern picked up victory in the Year 5/6 Mixed Go-Ride Cycling.

Teams of six battled it out across two separate courses, beginning with a relay event across tough uphill terrain where competitors set off one-by-one, with an athlete from each team racing at any time.

The second event saw teams race continuously on a steadier surface, with one racer dropping off from each team after every circuit until all members crossed the line.

In the Year 5 and 6 race, Stathern were crowned champions across the two courses, finishing ahead of North Charnwood district who were represented by Orchard Primary School.

Lutterworth College took the spoils in the Year 7 and 8 competitions, with South Charnwood grabbing second through Rawlins Academy, and Melton and Belvoir team winning the Spirit of the Games award.

Up-and-coming triathlete James Teagle, who is supported by Leicester-shire and Rutland Sport’s GO GOLD funding scheme, was on hand to provide inspiration having already starred in competitions across Europe.

Results – Year 5/6: 1 Melton and Belvoir, 2 North Charnwood, 3 South Charnwood, 4 Oadby and Wigston, 5 Rutland, 6 Hinckley and Bosworth, 7 North West Leicestershire.

Year 7/8 Go-Ride Cycling: 1 Blaby and Harborough, 2 South Charnwood, 3 Hinckley and Bosworth, 4 Melton and Belvoir (Spirit of the Games).