Stathern Primary School defend coutny cycling title

The Stathern Primary School Y5/6 cycling team celebrate another county title EMN-170629-155557002

Budding young cyclists helped Stathern Primary School to become county champions for the second year running.

The Vale school represented Melton and Belvoir at the School Games Super-Series Final last Tuesday, and ahead of the all-important Summer Championships, Stathern picked up victory in the Year 5/6 Mixed Go-Ride Cycling.

Teams of six battled it out across two separate courses, beginning with a relay event across tough uphill terrain where competitors set off one-by-one, with an athlete from each team racing at any time.

The second event saw teams race continuously on a steadier surface, with one racer dropping off from each team after every circuit until all members crossed the line.

In the Year 5 and 6 race, Stathern were crowned champions across the two courses, finishing ahead of North Charnwood district who were represented by Orchard Primary School.

Lutterworth College took the spoils in the Year 7 and 8 competitions, with South Charnwood grabbing second through Rawlins Academy, and Melton and Belvoir team winning the Spirit of the Games award.

Up-and-coming triathlete James Teagle, who is supported by Leicester-shire and Rutland Sport’s GO GOLD funding scheme, was on hand to provide inspiration having already starred in competitions across Europe.

Results – Year 5/6: 1 Melton and Belvoir, 2 North Charnwood, 3 South Charnwood, 4 Oadby and Wigston, 5 Rutland, 6 Hinckley and Bosworth, 7 North West Leicestershire.

Year 7/8 Go-Ride Cycling: 1 Blaby and Harborough, 2 South Charnwood, 3 Hinckley and Bosworth, 4 Melton and Belvoir (Spirit of the Games).