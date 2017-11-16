Stathern event rider Emilie Chandler finishes season with a flourish

After overcoming early season disappointment, event rider Emilie Chandler capped a strong summer and autumn among elite four-star company at Pau.

The Stathern rider and her stable star Cooper’s Law made the starting list at Badminton in May, but had to withdraw late on through injury to the horse.

But the pair bounced back with a good showing in France, a championships which marked the end of the main European season.

A disappointing dressage routine left the combination down in 52nd of the 63 starters in a top-class field which included three of the world’s top-six riders.

But a fine cross country round in which they picked up just 7.6 faults on a devilish course elevated them up to 15th.

And they had just one pole down in the show jumping finale to finish in 14th overall with a total of 67.

The result followed up further good work among her up-and-coming crop of horses.

She guided two of them into the top 10 of the Burghley Young Events Horse final in September, with Hazzle Dazzle finishing fourth and Cooley Now Or Never in seventh.

Emilie also rode to a satisfying result later that month at the Osberton International Horse Trials when Gortfadda Diamond finished third in the two-star class.