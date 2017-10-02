Scalford tug of war team cap brilliant season with European bronze

A Scalford-based tug of war club confirmed themselves among the world’s best by landing a European Championship bronze medal.

The Lincoln Tug of War Club trains out of the Melton-area village which is also home to its long-time coach Tim Lee.

The bronze medal was the culmination of a busy and prolific season for the club which began by becoming English and AAAs champions.

They followed that with a bronze medal at the World Games in Poland in August, and just 10 days later the squad travelled up to Scotland where they claimed gold at the UK and Irish Championships.

Lee said: “When you go to world competitions, it’s always the European teams which are up there in the top six, so the European competitions are as strong, if not stronger, than the worlds.

“We are one of the top teams in the world; we are right up there.”

Representing England in the 720kg division at the Europeans, Lincoln finished third after the preliminary round-robin stage, which included a 1-1 draw against eventual winners the Netherlands.

They came up against the Dutch in the semi-finals, but their opponents stepped up a gear, going through 2-0 before completing a comfortable victory in the final.

But Lee picked up his troops for the bronze medal match, and a 2-0 victory against Latvia ensured the team would not travel home empty-handed.

Next year the club’s big target will be the World Championships, in South Africa, next September, but first they must qualify to pull for their country by retaining their national title.

And there’s also the small matter of defending their UK crown.

“Most of our men will rest up now, but they’ll keep fit through the winter ready for the new season,” Lee added.

“We are pleased with what we have got over the last two seasons and now we have to keep our standard up.”