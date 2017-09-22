Scalford team target hat-trick of European titles

A Scalford-based tug of war team head for Merseyside this weekend looking to add another European title to their impressive list of honours.

The Lincoln Tug of War club are trained just outside of Scalford by villager and coach Tim Lee and are looking to add to European titles won in 2013 and 2015 when they compete in Southport.

The team, which also features Tim’s son William, have been in dominant form this season, becoming British champions shortly after winning a bronze medal while representing their country at the World Games.

This weekend they will compete in the senior men’s 640kg and 720kg classes.