Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic: Home win for Fleeman

Dan Fleeman won the Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic as the 13th edition of the race produced another brilliant spectacle.

Fleeman, who rides for the Melton-based Metaltek-Kuota team headed One-Pro Cycling’s Ross McCormick after a classic race of cat and mouse.

The 180-plus rider field faced the Classic’s longest-ever course, at 189km, which included two new special off-road sectors at Manor Lane, near Oakham, and through Stapleford Park on the Melton finishing circuit.

The pace was high as the field completed its two laps of Rutland Water, with the peloton reaching speeds of up to 60kmph as the teams and riders made hay on the luxury of smooth roads in the early stages.

With the race all together heading back into Oakham, the first hot-spot sprint was taken by Damien Shaw whose An Post-Chain Reaction team-mates also filled the next three spots.

The field began to jostle for position approaching the special sectors where the race is usually won or lost.

The bunch remained intact through Barleyberg, but soon after the first sector came the first break.

The eight-man group of Tom Moses, Richard Handley, Kristian House, Jake Womersley, Matt Nowell, Armands Becis, Kasperkiewicz, and Jacob Scott went clear in the drop down to Langham.

Handley took the first climb of the day at Cold Overton as the breakaway riders painstakingly grew their lead to a minute after 70km, and to a 1.10 as the race were greeted by large crowds at Owston.

Polish rider Kasperkiewicz won the next hill climb at Burrough-on-the-Hill, and his An Post Chain Reaction team-mate Jacob Scott was the envy of the field, winning his weight in beer as the first rider under the banner at Owston.

But aside from the prizes and points, the main concern remained in growing the gap.

And the streamlined group took time out of the bulky peloton, slowed down by the narrow lanes of the sectors, as the lead hit the two-minute mark for the first time at 85km.

A concerted effort from the bunch brought the gap down dramatically to 1.20, but the break kicked again.

With former British road race champion House’s chances blown by his second puncture of the day, and Womersley dropping off the pace, the gap was up to a new high water mark of 2.35 with just over 50km to go.

But with the race appearing to be cut and dried, Johnny McEvoy, Rory Townshend, and former world champion Karel Domagalski launched a thrilling chase, taking big chunks out of the six-man group up top.

They had brought the lead down to just over 40 seconds approaching the second passage of Somerberg with the lead group was thinned to four as Nowells and Becis dropped off the back.

The new slimline lead group stopped the haemorrhaging and held the lead at 45 seconds as 2014 race winner Tom Moses drove the pace, looking to emulate Ian Wilkinson, the Classic’s only two-time winner.

Only Kasperkiewicz could live with the pace Moses was setting as they bore down on Melton for the finishing circuit, while Handley and Scott’s race was run, swallowed up by the peloton with 20km left.

Matt Holmes then launched the move of the day, joining the two leaders and then dropping both with 15km to go, pacesetter Moses first and then the Pole as he opened up a tantalising 20-second gap on the finishing circuit.

Again the pendulum swung with a little over 5km to go as Metaltek-Kuota captain Dan Fleeman and Hayden McCormick, joined Holmes and then left him behind.