Rob wins Asfordby and Melton match

Rob Shuter won the Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers’ latest match on Sunday.

Fishing soft pellet on the pole from peg 12, he caught mainly carp for a weight of 28lb 1oz.

Paul Turner took some better specimens in the margins from peg 20, fishing worm on the pole, to take second with 23lb 2oz.

Les Leeder was third with 16lb 9oz from peg 15, and Paul Clifton, on 17, rounded off the top four with 15lb 2oz.

* The Summer Evening Series starts today (Thursday), for eight weeks. All matches draw at 5.30pm prompt.