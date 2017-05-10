Renew membership

Holwell AC membership is due for renewel.
Reneweal evenings will be held on May 26, June 2 and June 9 (7.30pm-9pm).
The Holwell AC team match, to be held at Lakeview Fishery on May 21, is open to all members, with an 8am draw.
